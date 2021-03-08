Myanmar junta leader says Australian adviser's detention revealed financial secrets - state TV

Myanmar junta leader says Australian adviser's detention revealed financial secrets - state TVReuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:39 IST
Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said on Monday that the detention of an Australian financial adviser to Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi had led to the discovery of secret financial information, according to state-run MRTV television.
Australia has called for the release of Sean Turnell, who was detained on Feb. 6, five days after the coup that led to the arrest of Suu Kyi herself.
"An attempt to flee the country by the former government's foreign economic adviser, Sean Turnell, was stopped in time and secret state financial information was found through him. Union-level ministers are taking legal actions in relation to that issue," MRTV quoted the junta leader as saying.
