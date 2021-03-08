Left Menu

Programme to ensure affordable access to health,menstrual hygiene launched

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:30 IST
Programme to ensure affordable access to health,menstrual hygiene launched
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

'Swechha' (meaning freedom), a programme intended to ensure affordable access to health and menstrual hygiene in adolescent girls and women, was launched on Monday by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of International Womens Day.

Under the programme, the government would supply 10 sanitary napkins per month per child to every adolescent girl studying in Classes 7 to 12 in all government schools, junior colleges and residential institutions in the state from the next academic year, beginning July.

Good quality, branded sanitary napkins would also be made available at affordable prices in all Cheyutha Stores run by women in urban and rural areas, according to Women Development and Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary A R Anuradha.

She said in an order that a lady teacherecturer would be identified in each school and college as in-charge for implementing the Swechha programme.

The in-charge would be responsible for maintaining stocks and distributing them to girl students as per norms.

''She will also ensure that children are taught methods of safe disposal or used napkins,'' Anuradha said.

Earlier, addressing the event at his camp office, the Chief Minister said women employees in all government offices would be given five casual leaves, in addition to the existing 15 per annum.

He also launched 900 'Scootys' for patrolling by women constables for controlling crime against women.

Regretting that committees for preventing harassment of women at workplaces remained dysfunctional, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das to put the committees in place, including in the state Secretariat.

Home Minister M Sucharita, Women Development Minister T Vanita and others attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women farmers take centre stage at protest sites

Endless rows of women clothed in bright yellow and green colours, representing the hues of harvest, sat attentively under a collage of coloured canopies at Delhi borders on Monday.Passionate speeches by fellow women farmers captured the att...

UK's Johnson says he admires the Queen, declines to comment on accusations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had the highest admiration for Queen Elizabeth but declined to comment directly on the accusations of racism made by Meghan Markle against the royal family.Ive always had the highest ad...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...

Countries lack commitment to banning torture, rights expert charges

Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on torture, made the charge on Monday in presenting his latest report, which evaluates States response to his official communications and requests for country visits. UN expert NilsMelzer says States int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021