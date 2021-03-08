Left Menu

Increasing number of women paying for kids' education: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:36 IST
Increasing number of women paying for kids' education: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

More and more women are breaking the traditional gender roles, as a survey has revealed that in over 20 per cent of families surveyed, women are paying for their children's education now.

The survey was conducted among 1.5 lakh education financing firm GrayQuest's women customers across the country, spread across 2,209 pin codes.

According to the data, 28 per cent of the women borrowers belonged to non-metro cities.

In more than 20 per cent of families, women are paying for their children's education, according to the GrayQuest report.

It further revealed that while the pandemic induced salary cuts and business downturn were some of the reasons for women opting for easy financing -- the financial convenience of paying fees monthly and the willingness to try a new mode of fee payment remained the top reasons.

''Women are an intrinsic part of the workforce today and are breaking traditional gender roles by playing an active role in financially supporting the family.

''Given the rising aspiration of parents to provide the best education to their children, we are seeing more mothers taking up the financial responsibility of their child's education needs,'' GrayQuest founder and CEO Rishab Mehta said.

Moreover, he noted that the pandemic has further given impetus to the importance of financial planning for educational requirements.

''We, at GrayQuest, have seen a six-fold increase in women customers over the last one year from both metro and non-metro cities. It is encouraging to see more women take on the responsibility of paying for their child's education and we are glad to be able to support them by providing convenient fee payment options,'' he added.

The report also revealed that most women borrowers are millennial mothers, of which nearly 12 per cent are single women who have single-handedly taken up the responsibility of financing their child's education.

The average ticket size of the fees being over Rs 1 lakh, it stated.

Further, 80 per cent of women borrowers had opted for these services for their child's school education needs, whereas the remaining 20 per cent of women used the service to finance their children's higher education needs, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women farmers take centre stage at protest sites

Endless rows of women clothed in bright yellow and green colours, representing the hues of harvest, sat attentively under a collage of coloured canopies at Delhi borders on Monday.Passionate speeches by fellow women farmers captured the att...

UK's Johnson says he admires the Queen, declines to comment on accusations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had the highest admiration for Queen Elizabeth but declined to comment directly on the accusations of racism made by Meghan Markle against the royal family.Ive always had the highest ad...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...

Countries lack commitment to banning torture, rights expert charges

Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on torture, made the charge on Monday in presenting his latest report, which evaluates States response to his official communications and requests for country visits. UN expert NilsMelzer says States int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021