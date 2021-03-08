Left Menu

Malala teams up with Apple to produce new dramas, documentaries

Yousafzai, 23, survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education.

Malala teams up with Apple to produce new dramas, documentaries
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has partnered with Apple Inc to produce several new programs including dramas, children series' and documentaries that would air on the tech giant's streaming service. Yousafzai and her production company, Extracurricular, is expanding an already existing partnership with Apple, a blog post https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/03/apple-tv-plus-announces-programming-partnership-with-nobel-laureate-malala-yousafzai/#:~:text=March%208%2C%202021-,Apple%20TV%2B%20announces%20programming%20partnership%20with%20Nobel%20laureate%20Malala%20Yousafzai,children 's%20series%20on%20Apple%20TV%2B.&text=At%20age%2016%2C%20Malala %20published,%2C%20%E2%80%9CI%20Am%20Malala.%E2%80%9D on the company's website said on Monday.

In 2018, the iPhone maker teamed up with Yousafzai on "Malala Fund" that seeks to extend secondary education opportunities to girls' across the globe. She graduated from Oxford University last year.

The girls' education champion joins a roster of artists that have signed up to work with the Apple TV+ streaming service, including Oprah Winfrey, Martin Scorsese, Octavia Spencer, Alfonso Cuarón and Tom Hanks.

