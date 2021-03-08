New York City high school students to return to classroom on March 22 - mayor

New York City high school students to return to classroom on March 22 - mayorReuters | New York | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:46 IST
High schools in New York City will welcome students back to the classroom for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.
"We have all the pieces we need to bring high school back and bring it back strong, and of course bring it back safely," de Blasio told a news conference.
