Making efforts to prevent child marriages: Rajasthan govt in Assembly

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:04 IST
The Rajasthan government told the Assembly on Monday that it is making efforts at all levels to prevent child marriages in the state and prompt action is taken when such complaint is received.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh informed the House that if there is any complaint of irregularity in the cases of child marriage filed by the authorities in the districts, it will definitely be investigated.

Bhupesh was replying to supplementary questions raised by the MLAs during the Question Hour.

She said that along with the prevention of child marriage, the state government is also striving for the protection and self-reliance of widows. Separate provisions have been made for the empowerment of widows in the schemes being run in the state.

On the occasion of International Women's Day in the House, she appealed to all the members to talk about preventing child marriages, preventing murders and promoting girl education for the upliftment and protection of girls in every speech so that women are empowered for the overall development of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

