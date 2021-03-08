New York City high school students to return to classroom on March 22 - mayor

Left Menu

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States' largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to COVID-19.

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States' largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to COVID-19. "We have all the pieces we need to bring high school back and bring it back strong, and, of course, bring it back safely," de Blasio told a news conference. "We are bringing our schools back fully in September, period."

The mayor has made restarting in-person instruction a priority, even as many students in Los Angeles, Chicago and other major cities have been shut out of the classroom for longer due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Reopening the city's public high schools will serve as the first major test for incoming schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, who will take over from Richard Carranza this month. Carranza resigned from the post last month.

Porter said on Monday that about 55,000 high schoolers will resume in-person education on March 22. New York City shut down schools in mid-November due to an increasing COVID-19 infection rate and has gradually brought students back to classrooms, starting with the youngest students and followed by middle school students last month.

De Blasio had promised high school students would not be far behind. New York City's school system is the largest in the United States with 1.1 million students and 1,800 buildings.

