Degrading quality of education & drug addition two major concerns of Arunachal Pradesh: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday raised two major concerns of the state degrading quality in education and fast spreading drug addiction, and called upon the women to contribute their bit to deal with both.

Attending the International Women Day programme here, Khandu said youths are the future of the state and the country but lack of quality education and drug menace have become a major hurdle in giving them a future.

Advertisement

''None will be more concerned than the womenfolk of the society on these issues,'' he said.

Khandu said everything should not be left to the government to solve, but each member of the society, especially women, should come forward voluntarily and help in eradicating the problems.

While expressing concern over the increase in number of schools but degradation of quality education, the chief minister said his government is committed to revive the education system.

''In this budget, we have kept Rs 1000 crore to revive our education system and have declared 2021 as Year of Education,'' he informed.

Hailing the New Education Policy of the Centre, Khandu disclosed that the policy must be implemented in toto by 2030 across the country.

''We have already constituted the State Task Force for its implementation. Once this is implemented, the education scenario will change for the good. But without the support and cooperation of the people, government alone cannot make it a success story,'' he quipped.

He called for active support of women organizations, gaon buras and particularly the school management committees of the villages, which he asserted, could change the outlook of the school if determined.

On rising drug menace too, Khandu said the government cannot curb it without the support of the society.

''On our part, we have established 6 de-addiction centres. This year two more rehabilitation centers are coming up. But these centres are not the solution. Creating awareness amongst youths and vulnerable groups is most important and this can be effectively done by women organizations,'' he said.

Responding to a submission made by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Khandu endorsed all the points that included appointment of Child Protection Officer, compulsory marriage registration, fast track and family courts, job reservation, political reservation, ban on polygamy, right to property, etc.

''All the points raised are genuine. We will bring these issues for discussion in the next Assembly session,'' he assured.

Speaking about political reservation for women, Khandu said that the recent panchayat elections were held with 33 per cent reservation for women and in Tawang district 53 per cent of seats were bagged by women.

''I believe, once the society acknowledges the role of women in politics, they will prefer women candidates to men.

One the society realizes that women can contribute better than their male counterparts, there won't be any need of reservation,'' he observed.

He called upon the gaon buras (village head), who were present in large numbers, to empower women in the villages and give them opportunities to serve in various capacities including in politics.

Admitting that women have shown exemplary grit, honesty and sincerity when given responsibilities, Khandu urged women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the state government's flagship scheme Deendayal Upadhyay Swawlamban Yojana that offers 40 per cent front ended capital subsidy to selected proposals.

''For women entrepreneurs, we have kept an additional subsidy of 5 per cent as an encouragement. We have faith that women once they take up a project will make it successful,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)