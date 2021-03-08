Left Menu

Discrimination results in distorted form of society like Maoism: Adityanath

The chief minister also awarded Mission Shakti Puraskar to 11 women and inaugurated several schemes.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:15 IST
Discrimination results in distorted form of society like Maoism: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said whenever society discriminates against its own people, a distorted form of it like Maoism in Nepal is witnessed.

Addressing an event held to mark International Women’s Day, the CM said the question remains why there is a discrimination against women and could solutions be found by remaining confined to the formality of holding programmes on the day. Referring to the Tharu community, Adityanath said it was deprived of facilities even after the Independence of the country. Once central and state government schemes started reaching them, the community joined the mainstream and started contributing to society, he said.

“The same community turned Maoist in Nepal and disrupted arrangements there,'' he said.

''When society discriminates against its own people, then a distorted form of it like Maoism in Nepal is seen,'' the CM said.

Referring to his government's efforts to ensure inclusive growth, the chief minister said, ''We included products made by the Tharu tribe under the One District, One Product' scheme in Lakhimpur Kheri and I am happy that it is getting national and international recognition.” The CM claimed that his government has worked for the uplift of women and said Mission Shakti was launched for their empowerment.

According to an official statement, the chief minister also held a dialogue with leading women from different fields and assured them that the Centre and the state government are committed to the empowerment of women for which various schemes are being run. The chief minister also awarded “Mission Shakti Puraskar” to 11 women and inaugurated several schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayan attacks BJP, calls Amit Shah an "embodiment of communalism"

Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called him an embodiment of communalism and said the BJP leader was jailed for the crimes of alleged kidnapping and fake encounters, a reference...

Farmers will head for Parliament if needed: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors wouldreach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions whic...

55 candidates file papers for Assam Assembly election

Altogether 55 candidates have filed their papers on Monday the penultimate day of filing of nominations for the 47 Assam assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27, according to a release issued by the office of the state ...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term steps to improve labor market conditions for women. Yelle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021