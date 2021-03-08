Discrimination results in distorted form of society like Maoism: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said whenever society discriminates against its own people, a distorted form of it like Maoism in Nepal is witnessed.

Addressing an event held to mark International Women’s Day, the CM said the question remains why there is a discrimination against women and could solutions be found by remaining confined to the formality of holding programmes on the day. Referring to the Tharu community, Adityanath said it was deprived of facilities even after the Independence of the country. Once central and state government schemes started reaching them, the community joined the mainstream and started contributing to society, he said.

“The same community turned Maoist in Nepal and disrupted arrangements there,'' he said.

''When society discriminates against its own people, then a distorted form of it like Maoism in Nepal is seen,'' the CM said.

Referring to his government's efforts to ensure inclusive growth, the chief minister said, ''We included products made by the Tharu tribe under the One District, One Product' scheme in Lakhimpur Kheri and I am happy that it is getting national and international recognition.” The CM claimed that his government has worked for the uplift of women and said Mission Shakti was launched for their empowerment.

According to an official statement, the chief minister also held a dialogue with leading women from different fields and assured them that the Centre and the state government are committed to the empowerment of women for which various schemes are being run. The chief minister also awarded “Mission Shakti Puraskar” to 11 women and inaugurated several schemes.

