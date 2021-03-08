Lt Governor lauds proficiency of women in serving nation

Puducherry, Mar 8 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said women have proficiency and capability to tide over hurdles to serve the nation.

In a message on the occasion of International Women`s Day, she said the innate talent of women was laudable.

''You are commendable, honourable and proficient,'' she said while appreciating the role of women in various activities.

She exchanged greetings and wishes with women staff in Raj Nivas, the office-cum-residence of the Lieutenant Governor, a press release said here.

Also, she participated in the celebrations of the Women`s Day organised by the Department of Women and Child Development here.

As she is also Governor of Telangana, a virtual celebration was held to greet women staff at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

