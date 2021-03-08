Left Menu

Women bring sincerity and dedication to forest service besides requisite skills: Javadekar

This book is a fitting tribute to this small but strong cadre of Indian Forest Service women officers and the multifarious skills that they bring to the service has now been highlighted through this compilation of case studies, the minister said.From the time when the Imperial Forest Service was created way back in 1865, the Indian Forest Service IFoS has witnessed a sea change in its functioning and structure, the ministry of environment said.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI

In the first-ever conference of over 250 women Indian Forest Service officers and nearly 5,000 women frontline personnel, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday hailed the consistent increase in the number of women officials, saying they bring sincerity and dedication to the service in addition to the merit and requisite skills.

At the virtual event to celebrate International Women's Day, Javadekar also released an e-book, titled 'The Green Queens of India – A nation's pride', which is a compilation of case studies, best practices and life experiences as shared by the woman officers themselves in what may be termed as a creative common collective. The book is a compilation of more than 100 case studies / best practises of individual women officers working in the forestry and wildlife sector.

Javadekar expressed hope that the e-book will help incentivise and further motivate the young brigade and also motivate scores of young women across the country who aspire to live and work with nature as a forest officer.

''Women IFoS officers have been making significant contribution in all sectors of forestry. This book is a fitting tribute to this small but strong cadre of Indian Forest Service women officers and the multifarious skills that they bring to the service has now been highlighted through this compilation of case studies," the minister said.

From the time when the Imperial Forest Service was created way back in 1865, the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) has witnessed a sea change in its functioning and structure, the ministry of environment said. "One major milestone in this being the first induction of 3 women officers in the year 1980. Since then, there has been no turning back and the cadre strength of women IFS officers has grown from a mere handful to over 250 serving officers today.

"The performance of women officers is exemplary as they face tough challenges in proving themselves through physically demanding and male dominated arena in forest service," the ministry said.

