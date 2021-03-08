Left Menu

I got an opportunity to join BJP due to party’s women reservation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking at an event organised by the Pradesh Mahila Morcha on International Womens Day, the minister noted that she always had a grievance that she was never a member of Mahila Morcha.I always had one grievance that I was never a member of Mahila Morcha. I learnt a lot from Mahila Morcha.

File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she got an opportunity to join the BJP due to women reservation implemented by the party. Speaking at an event organised by the Pradesh Mahila Morcha on International Women's Day, the minister noted that she always had a grievance that she was never a member of Mahila Morcha.

''I always had one grievance that I was never a member of Mahila Morcha. I learnt a lot from Mahila Morcha. I am the beneficiary of the Mahila (women) reservation and entered the party," Sitharaman said.

A statement quoted the minister as saying that the "BJP is the only political party that gave 33 per cent reservation to women from panchayat level to where they are in the party today".

In fact, men and women should work in tandem and not consider each other as opponents, she added.

Sitharaman said since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, there have been some path-breaking changes in empowering women.

The finance minister also talked about Ujjawala scheme, financial inclusion of women in Jandhan Yojna, direct money transfers to women during coronavirus pandemic, amendment in night shift working rules for women, bringing of triple talaq bill and more number of women in Padma awards which has now become peoples' awards, are some of the most important steps taken by the government for empowering the community.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said while the International Women's day is celebrated only once in a year worldwide, in the Indian culture there is a special place for women power.

He also talked highly about the Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao' scheme.

