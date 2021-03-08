New era of change being ushered in, women will get rightful place, voice, identity: J-K LG Sinha

A new era of change and development is being ushered in Jammu and Kashmir which will provide women their rightful place, voice, identity and individuality, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said.

International Women's Day celebrations were held at the Government College for Women in Srinagar on the day, with the Lt governor making major announcements to facilitate education and entrepreneurship among women in the union territory.

Advertisement

Sinha announced a new scheme, Tejaswini, under Mission Youth to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to women in the age group of 18-35 to start their own business.

The Lt Governor called upon women entrepreneurs to reap maximum benefit out of this zero-interest scheme and spread the word so that other women can also avail the benefits.

Sinha said no fee will be charged from 5,89,000 female students up to Class 12 in government-run schools. The Lt Governor observed that 88 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and 88 girls hostels have been made functional in far-flung areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)