J-K administration amends warrant of precedence, includes DDC members in protocol list

In an order issued by the hospitality and protocol department here Monday night, the DDC chairpersons have been placed at serial number 26 in the list which among others included Divisional Commissioners, Inspector Generals of Police, joint secretaries to the union government and officers of equivalent rank besides the administrative secretaries and officers of the rank of Major General or equivalent rank.The DDC vice-chairpersons have been placed at serial number 27, equivalent to the vice-chancellors of universities within the stateUnion Territory followed by DDC members at the end of the warrant of precedence.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 00:24 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday amended its warrant of precedence, placing the recently elected District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons equivalent to administrative secretaries and Major General-rank Army officers.

DDC members along with Block Development Council members and president of municipal councils and municipalities will enjoy the protocol like that of district magistrates, officers of the rank of Brigadier and equivalent, major heads of departments and district and session judges. In an order issued by the hospitality and protocol department here Monday night, the DDC chairpersons have been placed at serial number 26 in the list which among others included Divisional Commissioners, Inspector Generals of Police, joint secretaries to the union government and officers of equivalent rank besides the administrative secretaries and officers of the rank of Major General or equivalent rank.

The DDC vice-chairpersons have been placed at serial number 27, equivalent to the vice-chancellors of universities within the state/Union Territory followed by DDC members at the end of the warrant of precedence. The maiden DDC elections to 280 seats -- 14 each in 20 districts -- were held in November-December last year and the chairpersons and vice chairpersons in all the 20 districts were elected last month. In a separate order issued by the department of rural development and panchayati raj here, the government has finalised the monthly honorarium to the chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and DDC members in the Union Territory. According to the order, DDC chairpersons would get monthly honorarium of Rs 35,000 including Rs 1,500 travel allowance and Rs 500 telephone charges. Vice chairpersons will get Rs 25,000 including Rs 1,500 travel allowance and Rs 500 telephone charges and members will get Rs 15,000 including Rs 1,500 travel allowance and Rs 500 telephone charges.

