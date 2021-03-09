Left Menu

BSCEM-APVP members clash over ‘anti-Army’ posters, slogans during Women's Day prog

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 00:58 IST
BSCEM-APVP members clash over ‘anti-Army’ posters, slogans during Women's Day prog

The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) on Monday alleged that ABVP workers attacked its members during an event to mark the International Women's Day where labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was to speak.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also alleged that a scuffle broke out between both the sides after the former protested against ''anti-Army posters and slogans'' at the venue.

The International Working Women's Day programme organised by BSCEM was addressed by family of a rape survivor of Butana and the family of a minor Dalit domestic worker from Gurmandi.

The BSCEM alleged, in a statement, that the ABVP members ''tore the posters at the site and attacked the students'', while the Delhi Police remained ''mute spectators''.

''The ABVP attacked the students while Rajveer Kaur was speaking and disrupted the programme before Nodeep Kaur could speak. The Delhi Police that was at the spot remained mute spectators while the attack on students went on. Instead of stopping the attack, the police detained four students present at the venue, including Ravinder from BSCEM and Anil, Praveen and Varkey from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI),'' the body said.

After a protest outside the Maurice Nagar Police Station, the detained students were released, it added.

The ABVP-led Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) alleged that the scuffle broke out after a few of its members objected to ''anti-Army posters and slogans'' at the programme organised by ''outsiders and ex-students''.

''At seeing the anti-Army posters, they questioned the organisers about the motive of the event. In a reaction to questions posed by DUSU joint secretary Shivangi and her friends, the men present on the spot attacked them,'' the ABVP said in a statement.

Immediately after a mob attacked the DUSU Joint Secretary and other girls which later turned into a rough scuffle between the students and outsiders, it added.

The police said it had not received any complaint from either sides so far.

''Police intervened and pacified the situation before it could escalate. No complaint has been received from either sides,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

PTI MAH/NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar at 3-1/2-month high on firmer yields, U.S. growth

Graphic World FX rates httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5E Updates currency prices, adds analyst commentBy John McCrank NEW YORK, March 8 Reuters - The U.S. dollar hit a 3-12-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday on expectations of strong...

Polish women mark Women's Day protesting abortion ban

Womens rights activists in Poland marked International Womens Day on Monday caught between reasons to celebrate and a heavy sense that they are facing a long battle ahead.This years Womens Day, which was marked with protests, comes after a ...

US STOCKS-Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line

The Dow climbed on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill awaited a final Congressional vote this week, and heavyweight tech-related stocks swung between gains and ...

U.S. arrests another Oath Keepers associate over Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Department has arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia over his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In charging documents made public on Monday, the FBI said Robert Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021