Smile Foundation, Mars Wrigley India Conduct Educational Workshops on Nutrition to Empower Women to Make Correct Food Choices

Workshops emphasize food choice based on availability, accessibility and affordability New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India On the occasion of International Women's Day, Mars Wrigley India partnered with Smile Foundation to conduct workshops to impart nutritional knowledge to women.

The workshops, which were conducted across Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai, featured nutritionists training women on concepts of healthy eating, dietary sources of essential nutrients, nutritious food items and the importance of nutrients as per the stages of life.

At the workshops, the nutritionists emphasized the 3-A model of nutrition, which recommends choosing food as per availability, accessibility, and affordability.

The workshops also witnessed educational modules on hygiene. Additionally, especially prepared hygiene kits were distributed to the participants.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Kalpesh R. Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India said, “At Mars Wrigley, we have always believed in bringing joy and happiness through our products and our outreach on the occasion of International Women’s Day is a demonstration of our purpose. This was a great opportunity for us to reach out to our core target audience in a meaningful manner and we look forward to more such unique collaborations and initiatives for our consumers.” Santanu Mishra, Co-founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation said, “Women empowerment is a core area of Smile Foundation’s work, along with education, health and empowering people at the grassroots. We are proud to have partnered with Mars Wrigley India to be able to make an impact through these educational workshops. Such initiatives empower women, and indeed their families, to make informed choices on food and lead healthy and happy lives.” About Smile Foundation Smile Foundation, is an NGO in India directly benefitting over 15,00,000 children and their families every year, through more than 400 live welfare projects on education for poor children, healthcare, livelihood and women empowerment, in over 2000 remote villages and slums across 25 states of India. Adopting a life cycle approach of development, Smile Foundation focuses its interventions on children, their families, and the community.

Website: http://www.smilefoundationindia.org/ To View the Image Click on the Link Below: At the workshops, the nutritionists emphasized the 3-A model of nutrition PWR PWR

