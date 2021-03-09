Rajya Sabha reverts to regular slot

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday reverted to its regular functioning hours after almost a year, with almost 60 percent of the present strength of MPs being seated in the chamber with some distancing.

The Upper House started its day at its regular time of 11.00 hours with more members being accommodated in the chamber.

Likewise, the Lok Sabha also reverted to the regular time of 11.00 hours.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said 142 MPs have been allotted seats in the chamber and the rest will be seated in the four galleries with some social distancing.

Rajya Sabha has a total strength of 245, of which there are 7 vacancies, according to the website of the Upper House.

After the outbreak of the pandemic curtailed the last session with regular functioning hours in March last year, the sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were staggered.

So the Rajya Sabha met from 9 am to 1 pm during the monsoon session in September last year and the Lok Sabha sat from 3 pm to 7 pm.

To maintain social distancing in view of the COVID-19 situation, some MPs from the Rajya Sabha were seated in the Lok Sabha chamber and in galleries during the morning sitting and vice versa was followed for the evening slot.

The two-hour break was used to sanitize both chambers.

While there was no winter session of Parliament, the Budget session began in late January with one additional hour being added to the functioning - Rajya Sabha from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The second half of the Budget session began on Monday with staggered timings but on Tuesday the sitting was reverted to regular timing of 11 am to 6 pm, with one-hour lunch break.

There was no break during the staggered sittings.

''On the request of several members, it has been decided that during the remaining part of the Budget session, members will be seated in the Rajya Sabha chambers and its galleries only with some physical distancing,'' Harivansh said when the House met at 11.00 hours on Tuesday.

Accordingly, 142 seats have been made available for members in the Rajya Sabha chamber and the remaining members are being seated in the four galleries, he said. ''Seats earmarked for parties and groups have already been communicated to their leaders.'' While every member seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber will have a sound console with a microphone on their allotted seats, ''some of the members seated in the galleries may not find microphones and sound console system on their seats as it is not possible to provide this facility at such a short notice,'' he said.

However, in order to facilitate their participation in the proceedings, one seat in each gallery has been kept vacant to which these members can come and speak when called by the chair.

''I request the members to please bear with this temporary sitting arrangement made for the remaining part of the current Budget session. Your cooperation in this regard is highly appreciated,'' he said. ''Once the COVID-19 situation normalizes, we will revert to full sitting in the Rajya Sabha chamber with proper allocation of seats.''

