Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's party to contest from 154 Assembly segments

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:24 IST
Kamal Haasan's party to contest from 154 Assembly segments
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@iamkamalhaasan)

Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls and is set to contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies.

MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar's All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls.

According to the understanding reached here late last night, AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each.

The primary goal was to contest polls in alliance with a ''promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government,'' the agreement said.

The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long pending aspirations of the people, the pact said.

In 2018, actor Kamal Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Maiam, professing a 'Centrist' line His party garnered 3.77 per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and got 15,75,640 valid votes out of 4,18,25,669, the total valid votes polled in Tamil Nadu.

The IJK was founded by T R Paarivendhar (Pachamuthu), who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Perambalur in Tamil Nadu in 2019 on DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

The 79-year old education baron is the founder of the SRM group of institutions.

The IJK was part of the BJP alliance during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Sarathukumar, a DMK Rajya Sabha MP between 2001-06 resigned and later joined the AIADMK and then floated his own party, the AISMK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura emerging as role model among big states that don't have double-engine governments: PM Modi

While launching the Maitri Setu connecting Tripura and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state is emerging as a role model, which do not have a double-engine government. Speaking through video conference, PM Modi ...

Cong urges Amit Shah to reveal details of 'mysterious death' in gold smuggling case

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reveal the details of the alleged mysterious death in connection with the gold smuggling case and claimed that the CPIM-BJP nexus was the reason for him to ...

Delhi budget: We aim for 'Singapore-level' per capita income by 2047, says Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented a budget worth Rs 69,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22 and said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government aims to increase the per capita income of the national capital to...

Euro zone bond yields dip before fourth-quarter economic data release

Euro zone government bond yields dipped across the board on Tuesday before the release of data that is expected to show the euro zone economy contracted in the fourth quarter of the year. Final numbers on the euro zone economic output are d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021