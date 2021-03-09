Trained over 2,000 women through digital road safety awareness program: HMSI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has trained over 2,000 women across 14 cities in the country through its digital road safety awareness program 'Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul'.

The women have been trained to become independent, empowered, and safe on roads as part of the International Women's Day celebration, HMSI said in a statement.

Advertisement

The company's instructors spread road safety message to COVID-19 warriors, including social workers, nurses, health care professionals, police officers, civil defense officers, sanitization and cleaning staff, homemakers, female security guards, college students and teachers, and corporate personnel across its adopted 10 traffic training parks, it added.

''On the occasion of International Women's Day, Honda 2 Wheelers India took a step towards building confident and safe female riders on road through digitally training them on important aspects of road safety,'' HMSI Senior Vice-President - Brand & Communication Prabhu Nagaraj said.

Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul also reached out to over 1,000 female college students and teachers across nine cities of India -- Patna, Samastipur, Thane, Mumbai, Calicut, Coimbatore, Chennai, Trichy, and Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)