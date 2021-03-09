Left Menu

30pc colleges, 25pc varsities NAAC accredited in Bihar: Minister

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:03 IST
30pc colleges, 25pc varsities NAAC accredited in Bihar: Minister

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Tuesday that 30 per cent of colleges and 25 per cent of universities in the state are NAAC accredited.

Replying to RJD member Lalit Kumar Yadav during Question Hour in the assembly, Choudhary said that out of 270 constituent/ government colleges in the state, only 90 colleges or 30 per cent are NAAC accredited.

Of the 16 universities, only four have got NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) recognition, the minister said, adding that 13 universities are eligible for NAAC accreditation.

Choudhary admitted that the situation is ''unsatisfactory'' as far as NAAC accreditation of colleges and universities is concerned and the government is taking steps to improve facilities to get the recognition.

The colleges apply through their respective universities for NAAC accreditation, he said.

The state government is helping the institutes in upgrading facilities, the minister said.

Yadav slammed the government over the issue, stating that despite the NDA's 15 years' rule only 30 per cent of colleges are NAAC accredited.

In reply, Choudhary said, ''Since Yadav is making a political statement so the reply will be made accordingly.

Even 30 per cent NAAC accreditation has been achieved in the past 15 years (of NDA regime) as nothing happened in the previous 15 years (of RJD rule).'' PTI AR SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura emerging as role model among big states that don't have double-engine governments: PM Modi

While launching the Maitri Setu connecting Tripura and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state is emerging as a role model, which do not have a double-engine government. Speaking through video conference, PM Modi ...

Cong urges Amit Shah to reveal details of 'mysterious death' in gold smuggling case

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reveal the details of the alleged mysterious death in connection with the gold smuggling case and claimed that the CPIM-BJP nexus was the reason for him to ...

Delhi budget: We aim for 'Singapore-level' per capita income by 2047, says Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented a budget worth Rs 69,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22 and said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government aims to increase the per capita income of the national capital to...

Euro zone bond yields dip before fourth-quarter economic data release

Euro zone government bond yields dipped across the board on Tuesday before the release of data that is expected to show the euro zone economy contracted in the fourth quarter of the year. Final numbers on the euro zone economic output are d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021