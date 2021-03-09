30pc colleges, 25pc varsities NAAC accredited in Bihar: Minister

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Tuesday that 30 per cent of colleges and 25 per cent of universities in the state are NAAC accredited.

Replying to RJD member Lalit Kumar Yadav during Question Hour in the assembly, Choudhary said that out of 270 constituent/ government colleges in the state, only 90 colleges or 30 per cent are NAAC accredited.

Of the 16 universities, only four have got NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) recognition, the minister said, adding that 13 universities are eligible for NAAC accreditation.

Choudhary admitted that the situation is ''unsatisfactory'' as far as NAAC accreditation of colleges and universities is concerned and the government is taking steps to improve facilities to get the recognition.

The colleges apply through their respective universities for NAAC accreditation, he said.

The state government is helping the institutes in upgrading facilities, the minister said.

Yadav slammed the government over the issue, stating that despite the NDA's 15 years' rule only 30 per cent of colleges are NAAC accredited.

In reply, Choudhary said, ''Since Yadav is making a political statement so the reply will be made accordingly.

Even 30 per cent NAAC accreditation has been achieved in the past 15 years (of NDA regime) as nothing happened in the previous 15 years (of RJD rule).'' PTI AR SOM SOM

