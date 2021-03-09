Left Menu

SIT to probe Lok Sabha member Delkar's death: Maha minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:25 IST
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the death in Mumbai of Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed the Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday.

Mohan Delkar, seven-term Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on February 22.

''In his suicide note, Delkar has said he was being harassed and was under pressure from Praful Patel who is the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli,'' the minister said.

Deshmukh said Delkar's suicide note mentions that he was getting threats from Patel that he will be ''finished off'' from social life.

''Delkar's wife and son have also written to me voicing the same concerns,'' Deshmukh said.

