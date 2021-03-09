SIT to probe Lok Sabha member Delkar's death: Maha minister

SIT to probe Lok Sabha member Delkar's death: Maha ministerPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:25 IST
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the death in Mumbai of Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed the Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday.
Mohan Delkar, seven-term Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on February 22.
''In his suicide note, Delkar has said he was being harassed and was under pressure from Praful Patel who is the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli,'' the minister said.
Deshmukh said Delkar's suicide note mentions that he was getting threats from Patel that he will be ''finished off'' from social life.
''Delkar's wife and son have also written to me voicing the same concerns,'' Deshmukh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MP minister sits on 50-ft-high hammock in Ashoknagar to get mobile network for talking to officials
Maharashtra: 5 killed as car collides with bus in Ahmednagar
Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar dies by suicide
Mohan Delkar (58), Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, found dead in Mumbai hotel: Police.
Om Birla condoles demise of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP