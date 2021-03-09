Vijayakanth's DMDK walks out of AIADMK-led front in TN following differences over seat-sharing

The ruling AIADMK's ally DMDK on Tuesday walked out of the alliance protesting non-allocation of specific constituencies and the number of seats it sought for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

After three-rounds of protracted negotiations with the AIADMK that failed to fructify, the DMDK led by actor-turned politician Vijayakanth said it was moving out of the alliance, that also has the PMK and BJP as partners.

Advertisement

In a statement, Vijayakanth said the decision to snap ties with the AIADMK was taken following a unanimous view reached at a consultative meeting with party's district secretaries here.

The DMDK had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

The AIADMK has firmed up pacts with the PMK and BJP, alloting them 23 and 20 assembly seats respectively out of the 234 at stake. BJP has also been given the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency where a bypoll is to be held.

PTI VGN VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)