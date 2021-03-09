Left Menu

Vijayakanth's DMDK walks out of AIADMK-led front in TN following differences over seat-sharing

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:22 IST
Vijayakanth's DMDK walks out of AIADMK-led front in TN following differences over seat-sharing

The ruling AIADMK's ally DMDK on Tuesday walked out of the alliance protesting non-allocation of specific constituencies and the number of seats it sought for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

After three-rounds of protracted negotiations with the AIADMK that failed to fructify, the DMDK led by actor-turned politician Vijayakanth said it was moving out of the alliance, that also has the PMK and BJP as partners.

In a statement, Vijayakanth said the decision to snap ties with the AIADMK was taken following a unanimous view reached at a consultative meeting with party's district secretaries here.

The DMDK had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

The AIADMK has firmed up pacts with the PMK and BJP, alloting them 23 and 20 assembly seats respectively out of the 234 at stake. BJP has also been given the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency where a bypoll is to be held.

PTI VGN VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Asian nations keen to replicate India's NCD screening programme

The health ministrys non-communicable diseases NCD screening programme has attracted several South Asian countries, with Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar evincing interest in the programme, according to a statement released on Tuesday.The pr...

Delhi Budget: Law university, English speaking course on cards for higher education students

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday announced the setting up of a law university in the national capital and said the work for Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University has begun, as he presented the city governments budget for ...

Kremlin calls NYT report on planned U.S. cyberstrikes on Russia 'alarming'

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was alarmed by a report in the New York Times that said the United States was planning a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks, saying such strikes would amount to cyber crimes.The report, on Mar...

Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

Norway has suspended a planned asset sale by engine maker Rolls-Royce as it assesses the security implications of selling the supplier to the countrys navy, the justice ministry said on Tuesday. Norways NSM security agency is assessing the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021