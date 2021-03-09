Left Menu

Maha: Exam results of two health dept posts on hold due to probe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:38 IST
Maha: Exam results of two health dept posts on hold due to probe
File photo. Image Credit: Facebook

Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the results of exams held for the posts of health assistants and drivers will be kept on hold till the ongoing probe into malpractices is not over.

The state health minister announced the legislative council in response to a question posed by BJP MLC Vinayak Mete.

Mete had alleged that malpractices and misconducts had taken place during the examinations held for recruitments to various posts of the state health department.

The examinations were held for more than 50 different cadres across the state, Tope said.

Some malpractices were detected during exams to the posts of health assistants and drivers, where candidates had planned on using electronic devices to get the answers from people sitting outside exam centers, he said.

The Maharashtra police's cyber cell is probing the matter, he said.

''The government will not declare the results of exams held for the posts of health assistants and drivers until the investigation is over,'' the minister said.

In the Thane district, the exams for the post of a carpenter were scheduled at two centres and but only one received the exam papers.

The state government has decided to hold fresh exams there, Tope said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Top Glove says no systemic forced labour found at firm, reports record profit

Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd said on Tuesday an independent consultant had concluded there was no systemic forced labor at the firm after it took measures to address U.S. concerns of such practices at the worlds largest glove maker.The find...

Uttar Pradesh comfortably beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach Hazare semi-final

A disciplined Uttar Pradesh put up a thoroughly professional performance to outwit Delhi by 46 runs in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.UP will now meet Gujarat in the first semi-final while heavyweights Mumbai w...

UK not out of woods on COVID-19 yet, UK science chief says

Britain is not out of the woods on COVID-19 even if the situation is improving as cases and deaths come down and vaccines are being rolled out, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday.Its all pointing in the right directio...

Decision will be taken by e-committee: SC on PIL seeking hybrid court hearings

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday decided to keep pending a PIL filed seeking a hybrid form of court hearings across the country. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, decided to keep the PIL pending and said that an e-commit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021