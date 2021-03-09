Left Menu

Large number of MP govt schools without teachers: Minister

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:40 IST
A large number of government schools in Madhya Pradesh are without teachers and recruitment would be done on priority, state education minister Inder Singh Parmar told the Assembly on Tuesday.

He was replying to a call attention motion moved by the BJP's Yashpal Singh Sisodia, who had asked the status for seven districts, namely Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani, Singrauli, Sidhi, Mandla and Dhar.

In Alirajpur, 256 schools are without any teachers while it is 208 in Jhabua, 428 in Barwani, 128 in Singrauli, 122 in Sidhi, 237 in Mandla and 208 in Dhar, the minister said.

''I assure the House that in the next academic session, we will recruit teachers on priority to solve this problem.

We are in the process of recruiting 20,670 teachers, and among them 15,000 are for higher secondary level and 5,570 for middle level. In this, 27 per cent jobs are reserved for the OBC category,'' he added.

The minister informed the Assembly that 35,000 teachers were transferred during 15 months of Congress rule under Kamal Nath.

