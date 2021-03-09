Left Menu

No suitable candidate found for National Trust chairperson: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:58 IST
No suitable candidate found for National Trust chairperson: Govt

The Centre issued advertisements six times for inviting applications for the post of the National Trust chairperson, but no candidate was found to be suitable for the position, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.

The trust, a statutory body of the ministry, was set up to work towards providing opportunities for capacity development of persons with disabilities and their families, fulfilling their rights, facilitating and promoting the creation of an enabling environment and an inclusive society.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar said 41 people applied for the post from 2012-2020.

No applicant was found suitable for appointment to the post of the chairperson, Gurjar said. PTI UZM HMB

