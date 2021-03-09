Left Menu

Par panel for third party evaluation of patents, products created by incubation centres in IITs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:11 IST
Par panel for third party evaluation of patents, products created by incubation centres in IITs

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday said the Ministry of Education should explore the possibility of introducing a common exam for appointment of faculty and non-faculty members for all centrally-funded educational institutions by the National Testing Agency or the UPSC so that an independent cadre can be created.

It also recommended that the department of higher education in the ministry should conduct a third party evaluation about patents and products created by the incubation centres in IITs and assess the job creation potential as well as other features of the products and services created by the incubated entities.

In its report on Demands for Grants for 2021-22 of the Department of Higher Education, the Department-related Standing Committee on Education, Women Children, Youth and Sports also recommended that the University Grants Commission (UGC) should explore the possibility of evolving new courses on emerging branches of knowledge such as glacial studies or geodynamics, remote sensing, and other related disciplines.

''The Committee further recommends that with a view to giving impetus to boosting research and innovation in the country, the department (of higher education) should try to simplify the procedure and reduce the cost for granting patents for researchers from both government and non-government organisations,'' the report said.

The panel also recommended that the department prepare a plan for enhancing investment in new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), nano technology and data analysis with special focus on agriculture, healthcare and education as these sectors have the potential for creating large-scale employment.

The panel headed by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also said that the department should set up a study group to devise a plan to train the human resource for the jobs to be created in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, block chain, quantum computing and mixed reality.

PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Holiday in constituencies on day of polling in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release s...

One in three women endure physical or sexual violence -WHO

Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, pervasive criminal behaviour that has increased during the pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.The U.N. agency urge...

SC asks NOIDA to conduct fresh auction of plots given for hotels before CWG 2010

The Supreme Court Tuesday came out with a solution to end stalemate between NOIDA and private firms over execution of lease deeds for plots on which five-star and three-star hotels were to come up before Commonwealth Games, 2010, by orderin...

Soccer-Brighton ban season ticket holder for two years for offensive post

Brighton Hove Albion have banned a season ticket holder for two years after taking note of an offensive and inappropriate post on social media, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The club did not provide details of the post but its c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021