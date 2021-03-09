Excellent budget amid difficult times; 'deshbhakti' defining feature: Kejriwal

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday termed excellent the Budget presented by his government, saying these were difficult times as the sources of income have shrunk and expenditure risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday termed excellent the Budget presented by his government, saying these were difficult times as the sources of income have shrunk and expenditure risen during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that emphasis on “Deshbhakti” (patriotism) was the defining feature of the budget. A special fund has been earmarked to install 500 national flags and organize programmes to inspire ''deshbhakti'' and nationalism in the people, Kejriwal said. It has been prepared keeping everyone in mind, from women to the elderly, students, youths, all religions and castes, Kejriwal told a press conference. ''It was an excellent budget, presented by (Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister) Manish Sisodia amid difficult times. I am happy that the budget estimate of Rs 69,000 crore is around 6 percent more than previous year's (Rs 65,000 crore),'' Kejriwal told a press conference. Around 55 percent of the amount proposed in the budget is meant for schemes and programmes which shows an efficient financial management, he said.

The chief minister also said that the city will bid for the 2048 Olympic Games. “We will create whatever infrastructure and other facilities are required for it,'' he said. Delhi will also aim at achieving a per capita income equal to that of Singapore by 2047. ''We will have to increase the per capita income by 16 percent and we will do whatever it takes to achieve that,'' he said.

He told reporters that the Delhi government will provide free Covid-19 vaccine in government hospitals.

The chief minister said Delhi has always got a surplus budget since the AAP came to power.

Presenting the budget earlier in the day, Sisodia said it was based on deshbhakti as it pays tributes to freedom fighters and hopes to work towards building the capital and the country as envisioned by them.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day and organise programmes over 75 weeks starting March 12.

The city government has also earmarked Rs 45 crore to install high masts to hoist the national flag at 500 places in the national capital.

He said there will be a “deshbhakti period” in city schools, adding that Rs 10 crore each have been proposed for programmes on the lives of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar during the 75-week deshbhakti celebrations.

