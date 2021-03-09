Left Menu

Education in Sanskrit colleges has almost collapsed due to absence of teachers: Rajasthan Speaker

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:24 IST
Education in Sanskrit colleges has almost collapsed due to absence of teachers: Rajasthan Speaker

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Tuesday said the education in Sanskrit colleges in the state has almost collapsed due to absence of teachers.

''If teaching posts in Sanskrit colleges remain vacant then people will lose their interest in Sanskrit,'' Joshi said, intervening in a question raised by BJP legislator Satish Poonia on the matter.

The Speaker suggested that temporary teachers can be involved in Sanskrit colleges as it is done in other colleges.

''The vacant posts indicate that all Sanskrit colleges would collapse,'' he said.

In his reply, minister Subhash Garg said that amendment is being made in the rules and smooth classes would run with the help of guest faculty.

Garg informed the House that there are 13 acharya-level and 17 shastri-level colleges under the department. Around 118 posts of professors and lecturers are lying vacant against a sanctioned strength of 218.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Holiday in constituencies on day of polling in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release s...

One in three women endure physical or sexual violence -WHO

Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, pervasive criminal behaviour that has increased during the pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.The U.N. agency urge...

SC asks NOIDA to conduct fresh auction of plots given for hotels before CWG 2010

The Supreme Court Tuesday came out with a solution to end stalemate between NOIDA and private firms over execution of lease deeds for plots on which five-star and three-star hotels were to come up before Commonwealth Games, 2010, by orderin...

Soccer-Brighton ban season ticket holder for two years for offensive post

Brighton Hove Albion have banned a season ticket holder for two years after taking note of an offensive and inappropriate post on social media, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The club did not provide details of the post but its c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021