Left Menu

China silent on permitting return of Indian, international students

Academic institutions are required to keep in close contact with those students abroad, make good arrangements for online courses, and properly address their legitimate concerns and appeals, he said.On the precondition of observing containment protocols, the Chinese authorities will study this matter in a coordinated manner and keep in communication with relevant parties, he said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:10 IST
China silent on permitting return of Indian, international students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China on Tuesday gave no timeline and continued to be ambivalent about permitting thousands of Indian and overseas students studying in Chinese universities to return from their countries after following all COVID-19 protocols, including vaccinations.

Thousands of international students from India and other countries studying in Chinese universities are unable to return to China since March last year due to travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic which broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

In an open letter posted on Facebook in January, the students had appealed to the Chinese government to lift the travel ban and permit them to return to resume their studies, saying they would observe all the COVID-19 protocols, including the necessary tests and quarantine procedures.

Over 4.40 lakh foreign students from various parts of the world study in China. This included about 25,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine in various Chinese medical colleges.

Citing COVID-19 restrictions, China has been advising the students to continue with the online classes. The students, however, said that with the majority of them studying science subjects they need access to laboratories.

Asked whether China's stand that it is to discuss with other countries on establishing mutual recognition mechanisms for health codes information on the basis of accommodating each other's concerns would be applicable to the return of the students, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told media briefing here on Tuesday that China's COVID-19 international health certificate issued on Monday is applicable to Chinese only.

"I want to emphasise that the Chinese version of the health certificate for international travellers is a document issued to Chinese personnel who have conducted nucleic acid tests or got inoculated with Chinese vaccines,'' he said.

Chinese government attaches high importance to protecting the rights and interests of foreign students in China. Academic institutions are required to keep in close contact with those students abroad, make good arrangements for online courses, and properly address their legitimate concerns and appeals, he said.

"On the precondition of observing containment protocols, the Chinese authorities will study this matter in a coordinated manner and keep in communication with relevant parties,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Holiday in constituencies on day of polling in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release s...

One in three women endure physical or sexual violence -WHO

Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, pervasive criminal behaviour that has increased during the pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.The U.N. agency urge...

SC asks NOIDA to conduct fresh auction of plots given for hotels before CWG 2010

The Supreme Court Tuesday came out with a solution to end stalemate between NOIDA and private firms over execution of lease deeds for plots on which five-star and three-star hotels were to come up before Commonwealth Games, 2010, by orderin...

Soccer-Brighton ban season ticket holder for two years for offensive post

Brighton Hove Albion have banned a season ticket holder for two years after taking note of an offensive and inappropriate post on social media, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The club did not provide details of the post but its c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021