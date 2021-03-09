Left Menu

Delhi govt to introduce virtual model of education; CM says ‘dream project’

We have to carry forward the lessons we are a witness of the extent to which education is possible with the help of technology, he added.PTI TRS SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:22 IST
Delhi govt to introduce virtual model of education; CM says ‘dream project’
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced the government's plans to introduce a first-of-its-kind "virtual model of education".

The initiative is an outcome of education going online over the last year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sisodia, who presented the budget for the year, said the "unique experiment" would make education accessible to students in any part of the country, or even globe.

"The Delhi government has decided to introduce a new category of schools in Delhi, the Virtual Delhi Model School, that is, a school that will not have four walls or a building, but there would be children, teachers, learning, examinations and assessments, and studies shall be completed.

"It will be a unique experiment in itself, and will probably be the first virtual school in the world. Work has already begun on the design of this school and it will be my endeavour to ensure that this school is ready and functional by the next session," he said.

Based on the principle of "anywhere living, anytime learning, anytime testing", the minister said, the virtual schools will help benefit students residing in any part of the country to learn under Delhi's education model.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it a "dream project".

''We want to create the world's first virtual Delhi Model School. It is a dream project that has been presented in this budget, a classroom without walls," he said.

Talking further about the project, Sisodia said the pandemic has taught us to make the best use of right technology under distress, especially in the field of education.

"The launch of the virtual model of education is an outcome of education going online over the last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our teachers made online teaching-learning a reality, without any prior training. We have to carry forward the lessons… we are a witness of the extent to which education is possible with the help of technology," he added.

PTI TRS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Holiday in constituencies on day of polling in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release s...

One in three women endure physical or sexual violence -WHO

Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, pervasive criminal behaviour that has increased during the pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.The U.N. agency urge...

SC asks NOIDA to conduct fresh auction of plots given for hotels before CWG 2010

The Supreme Court Tuesday came out with a solution to end stalemate between NOIDA and private firms over execution of lease deeds for plots on which five-star and three-star hotels were to come up before Commonwealth Games, 2010, by orderin...

Soccer-Brighton ban season ticket holder for two years for offensive post

Brighton Hove Albion have banned a season ticket holder for two years after taking note of an offensive and inappropriate post on social media, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The club did not provide details of the post but its c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021