Holiday in constituencies on day of polling in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:45 IST
The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.

The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release said.

The holidays will be applicable in all factories, plantations, shops, commercial establishments and banking institutions in the constituencies, it said.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

