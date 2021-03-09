Holiday in constituencies on day of polling in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.

The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release said.

Advertisement

The holidays will be applicable in all factories, plantations, shops, commercial establishments and banking institutions in the constituencies, it said.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)