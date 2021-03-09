Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:09 IST
Over 100 liver transplantations done in 10 years: ILBS

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) claimed on Tuesday to have become the ''only government institute'' to perform more than 100 pediatric liver transplantations over a period of 10 years.

The ILBS, which treats liver-related disorders, is a Delhi government-run superspeciality autonomous institute at Vasant Kunj.

Several pediatric liver transplants that took place at the ILBS were because of the help of the ''government or crowd funding'', according to a statement by the institute.

Transplantation is a complex surgical endeavour, which requires specialists from a number of specialties to collaborate, said Viniyendra Pamecha, the head of the liver transplant surgery department at ILBS. The transplant surgeon takes out the ''diseased liver from the recipient's body and instead replacing it with healthy liver or a part of the healthy liver taken from the donor's body'', Pamecha said.

The unique thing about the ILBS transplant programme is that 40 per cent of the cases were acute liver- failure cases, which is rare in any such program, he added.

Liver transplant is a surgical procedure in which the liver from a living or deceased person is surgically planted in the recipient's body where the recipient's liver has either stopped functioning or is about to do so.

According to Pamecha, around two-thirds of the children were transplanted for chronic liver diseases, the common cause of which is biliary atresia -- where the bile ducts are blocked with absent bile flow.

Rest one-third of the children were transplanted for acute liver failure, which is commonly due to hepatitis A virus, where the liver rapidly deteriorates in a previously healthy child within a few days to weeks, he noted. PTI MG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

