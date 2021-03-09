Left Menu

Farmer leaders to visit poll-bound West Bengal, Assam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:41 IST
Farmer leaders to visit poll-bound West Bengal, Assam

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting against the Centre's three agri laws, on Tuesday said it would send a team of leaders to the poll-bound West Bengal and Assam in a bid to appeal to voters not to vote for the ''anti-farmer'' BJP.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal said in a statement that the visit will be spread over three days starting from March 12.

Pal told PTI that the team will have 4-5 people including him and Yogendra Yadav.

The final details will be known on Wednesday, Kavitha Kuruganti, a member of SKM, said. Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam will begin on March 27.

The SKM also said the number of farmers who have ''sacrificed their lives'' in the agitation has crossed 280 on Tuesday.

''Today, a 50-year-old farmer Radheshyam from Jind district of Haryana got martyred at Tikri Border,'' it said.

The farmer body also condemned an ''attack by ABVP'' on labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur at Delhi University on Monday, where she was to address a women's day programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

The U.N. health agency and its partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes.The report released Tuesday from the World Health Organization, based...

Jungle, Sequoia, others invest $46 mln in insurance distributor Turtlemint

Online-based insurance advisor Turtlemint has raised USD 46 million about Rs 335 crore from a clutch of investors led by Jungle Ventures.Other investors in the latest round include GGV Capital, American Family Ventures, Mass Mutual Ventures...

Thunderstorm with rain to occur in Delhi, NCR

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur in the next two hours in Delhi and its adjoining areas, informed the India Meteorological Department IMD on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adj...

Flipkart to cover vaccination costs for employees

E-commerce major Flipkart will cover the vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees and three dependents, joining the growing roster of enterprises in the country that are doing so.In a communication to employees, Flipkart said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021