Left Menu

Bangladesh TV hires country's 1st transgender news anchor

They were given voting rights in 2018.Some changes are already visible.In November, a charity group opened Bangladeshs first Islamic school for the transgender community.Boishakhi TV said it wanted to be part of the changes and has hired a second transgender person in its drama department.Our prime minister has taken many steps for the transgender people.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:08 IST
Bangladesh TV hires country's 1st transgender news anchor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Bangladeshi satellite television station has hired the country's first transgender news anchor, saying it hopes the appointment will help change society. Tashnuva Anan Shishir, who previously worked as a rights activist and actress, debuted on Dhaka-based Boishakhi TV on Monday, International Women's Day. She read a three-minute news bulletin, and after finishing cried as her colleagues applauded and cheered.

"I was very nervous, I was feeling so much emotional, but I had in my mind that I must overcome this ordeal, this final test," Shishir, 29, said in an interview Tuesday.

Born Kamal Hossain Shishir, she said she found in her early teens that she was stuck in a man's body and behaved like a woman. She said family members, relatives and neighbours started teasing her and she was bullied and sexually exploited.

She started feeling that it was impossible to continue living and attempted suicide, she said. The worst thing that happened was that her father stopped talking to her, saying she was the reason that her family was losing face, Shishir said.

"I left home," she said.

She moved from her family's house in a southern coastal district to live a solitary life in the capital, where she underwent hormone therapy, worked for charities and acted with a local theatre group. In January, she began studying public health at a Dhaka university, which she is continuing alongside her job at the TV station.

Bangladesh officially has more than 10,000 transgender people, but activists say the actual number is much higher. The LGBT community faces social isolation, sexual abuse and other forms of harassment. Finding employment is very difficult, and many live by begging or selling sex.

Since 2013, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allowed transgender people to identify themselves as a separate gender. They were given voting rights in 2018.

Some changes are already visible.

In November, a charity group opened Bangladesh's first Islamic school for the transgender community.

Boishakhi TV said it wanted to be part of the changes and has hired a second transgender person in its drama department.

"Our prime minister has taken many steps for the transgender people. Encouraged by such steps, we have appointed two transgender people, We want the attitude of society to change through these appointments," said Tipu Alam Milon, the station's deputy managing director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

The U.N. health agency and its partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes.The report released Tuesday from the World Health Organization, based...

Jungle, Sequoia, others invest $46 mln in insurance distributor Turtlemint

Online-based insurance advisor Turtlemint has raised USD 46 million about Rs 335 crore from a clutch of investors led by Jungle Ventures.Other investors in the latest round include GGV Capital, American Family Ventures, Mass Mutual Ventures...

Thunderstorm with rain to occur in Delhi, NCR

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur in the next two hours in Delhi and its adjoining areas, informed the India Meteorological Department IMD on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adj...

Flipkart to cover vaccination costs for employees

E-commerce major Flipkart will cover the vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees and three dependents, joining the growing roster of enterprises in the country that are doing so.In a communication to employees, Flipkart said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021