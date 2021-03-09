Telangana Legislature budget session from March 15

Telangana Legislature budget session from March 15PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:45 IST
The Budget session of the Telangana Legislature will be held from March 15.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday issued notifications summoning the Legislative Assembly and Council to meet on March 15.
The state budget for 2021-22 is expected to be presented during the session.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has recently held a meeting with state Finance Minister T Harish Rao and officials on budget preparation.PTI SJR BN BN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
