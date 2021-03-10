BJP legislature party meet to begin at 10 am to decide new Uttarakhand CM

BJP legislature party meet to begin at 10 am to decide new Uttarakhand CMPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-03-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 09:00 IST
A meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party will begin in a few hours from now at the state party headquarters here to decide the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who resigned as chief minister on Tuesday.
The meeting will start at 10 am at the party office on Balbir Road.
Central observer Raman Singh and state party incharge Dushyant Gautam have also arrived here to oversee the appointment of the new chief minister. About half a dozen names have been doing the rounds as probables for the chief minister's post including Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and state minister of Higher education Dhan Singh Rawat.
Six out of a total of seven MPs (five Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha) except Baluni have already arrived in the city.
Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday after days of speculation about a leadership change in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
