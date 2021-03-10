Meril Life Sciences launches indigenously developed bioresorbable scaffold

Meril Life Sciences on Wednesday said it has launched indigenously researched and developed bioresorbable scaffold (BRS) MeRes100 in the country.

Bioresorbable scaffolds are non-metallic, non-permanent mesh tubes, similar to stents, that dissolve over time after ensuring the previously blocked artery is opened via a routine angioplasty procedure.

This novel therapy option, which can meaningfully treat an identified subset of the patient population, will be launched in a phased, sequential manner to ensure adherence to best clinical practices and continued development of clinical research and long-term evidence, Meril Life Sciences said in a statement.

Currently, MeRes100 is being launched in 16 cities across the country -- including Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mohali, Jaipur, Kochi and Eddakad (in Kerala), Nagpur and Bhubaneswar.

''We are committed to introduce MeRes100 BRS in India and ensure it is delivered to the right patients in line with the right indication.

''We will ensure sequential hospital roll-out to facilitate best clinical practices, appoint a team of trained clinical specialists to assist cases and conduct doctor education on protocols for successful bioresorbable stent implantation,'' Meril Life Sciences Corporate Strategy Senior Vice President Sanjeev Bhatt said.

Through these measures, the company aims to facilitate the best outcomes for patients, he added.

MeRes100 is the first-ever 100 micron thin-strut BRS developed to treat people with coronary artery disease. Till date, it has been granted a total of 12 patents from USA, Japan, Australia, Russia, Europe, Korea, China, Brazil and India, Meril Life Sciences said.

MeRes100 has received approvals from DCGI and the European regulator.

