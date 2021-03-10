Left Menu

Meril Life Sciences launches indigenously developed bioresorbable scaffold

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:11 IST
Meril Life Sciences launches indigenously developed bioresorbable scaffold
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Meril Life Sciences on Wednesday said it has launched indigenously researched and developed bioresorbable scaffold (BRS) MeRes100 in the country.

Bioresorbable scaffolds are non-metallic, non-permanent mesh tubes, similar to stents, that dissolve over time after ensuring the previously blocked artery is opened via a routine angioplasty procedure.

This novel therapy option, which can meaningfully treat an identified subset of the patient population, will be launched in a phased, sequential manner to ensure adherence to best clinical practices and continued development of clinical research and long-term evidence, Meril Life Sciences said in a statement.

Currently, MeRes100 is being launched in 16 cities across the country -- including Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mohali, Jaipur, Kochi and Eddakad (in Kerala), Nagpur and Bhubaneswar.

''We are committed to introduce MeRes100 BRS in India and ensure it is delivered to the right patients in line with the right indication.

''We will ensure sequential hospital roll-out to facilitate best clinical practices, appoint a team of trained clinical specialists to assist cases and conduct doctor education on protocols for successful bioresorbable stent implantation,'' Meril Life Sciences Corporate Strategy Senior Vice President Sanjeev Bhatt said.

Through these measures, the company aims to facilitate the best outcomes for patients, he added.

MeRes100 is the first-ever 100 micron thin-strut BRS developed to treat people with coronary artery disease. Till date, it has been granted a total of 12 patents from USA, Japan, Australia, Russia, Europe, Korea, China, Brazil and India, Meril Life Sciences said.

MeRes100 has received approvals from DCGI and the European regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves PMSSN as single non-lapsable reserve fund

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi PMSSN as a single non-lapsable reserve fund for a share of Health from the proceeds of Health and Education Cess le...

Madhya Pradesh CM twists 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme, targets land mafias in state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday joined the social media trend of the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai meme and targeted the land mafias in the state. Addressing Ghar ka sapna-pura hua apna programme, Chouhan said This is m...

Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by rising...

Pandemic shaves off IPL brand value by 3.6% to Rs 45,800 cr: Report

Hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Premier League IPL lost 3.6 percent of its brand value to Rs 45,800 crore in 2020, says a brand valuation report.In 2019, the IPL commanded a brand value of Rs 47,500 crore, which had grown 7 perc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021