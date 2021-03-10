Left Menu

3 cr women from poor, rural families screened for cervical and breast cancer: Irani

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:41 IST
3 cr women from poor, rural families screened for cervical and breast cancer: Irani
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday three crore women from poor and rural families have been screened for cervical and breast cancer under the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the last two years.

Speaking at an event by the National Commission for Women to celebrate International Women's Day which was on Sunday, she said the figure shows that the women who earlier would have not even spoken about the disease now know that they have the government's support and are getting themselves screened.

''In the past two years, under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana alone, three crore women from poor and rural families got themselves screened for cervical and breast cancer. It means the women who would have never spoken about the diseases now have support from the government and she utilized the policy and under that she got herself screened which means she is prepared for a medical challenge and she has prepared herself for solutions,'' she said.

Irani lauded various efforts by the government to tackle issues faced by women, giving examples of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to build 10 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission and distribute sanitary napkins at Re 1 under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra scheme.

''Today, when we see more and more men talk about women safety and health, that is an indication that together as a society, together as a nation we are working towards equality,'' she said.

''I do not here prescribe that we will not be met with challenges but I can affirm that on that path of challenges we will not walk alone. ''Today is a day when you celebrate men who have walked shoulder to shoulder with women and to them I say 'march on' because it is together that we will build just, inclusive and equitable society,'' she said, talking about the theme of the event which was 'men for women'.

Union Secretary for the Women and Child Development Ministry Ram Mohan Mishra said the government is working towards developing 'Mission Shakti' for women empowerment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves PMSSN as single non-lapsable reserve fund

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi PMSSN as a single non-lapsable reserve fund for a share of Health from the proceeds of Health and Education Cess le...

Madhya Pradesh CM twists 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme, targets land mafias in state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday joined the social media trend of the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai meme and targeted the land mafias in the state. Addressing Ghar ka sapna-pura hua apna programme, Chouhan said This is m...

Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by rising...

Pandemic shaves off IPL brand value by 3.6% to Rs 45,800 cr: Report

Hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Premier League IPL lost 3.6 percent of its brand value to Rs 45,800 crore in 2020, says a brand valuation report.In 2019, the IPL commanded a brand value of Rs 47,500 crore, which had grown 7 perc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021