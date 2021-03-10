Left Menu

MPs demand Dadra-Nagar Haveli administrator's removal over Delkar's death

Lok Sabha members demanded on Wednesday action against the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administrator over the death of MP Mohan Delkar.Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said the administrators of the Union territory had made life miserable for Delkar.Delkar, 58, a seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a hotel at Marine Drive area of south Mumbai on February 22.

MPs demand Dadra-Nagar Haveli administrator's removal over Delkar's death
Lok Sabha members demanded on Wednesday action against the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administrator over the death of MP Mohan Delkar.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said the administrators of the Union territory had made life ''miserable'' for Delkar.

Delkar, 58, a seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a hotel at Marine Drive area of south Mumbai on February 22. He had left a 15-page suicide note.

''I demand suspension of the SP, collector and administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli,'' Raut said.

JDU MP Kaushalendra Kumar demanded that the administrator should be removed. ''If a member of Parliament is not safe, then how will people feel safe?'' Kumar asked.

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR on charge of abetment to suicide in connection with the death, an officer said on Wednesday.

