MIM MP calls for building four hospitals instead of a memorial

But this project worth Rs 111 crore will commence now, he added.The Lok Sabha MP also criticised the governments decision to shift the proposed sports university from Aurangabad to Pune.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to construct four hospitals in as many divisions across the state instead of spending Rs 400 crore on a proposed memorial.

He said four hospitals worth Rs 100 crore each should be built instead of the Rs 400 crore-worth memorial of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

He suggested that these hospitals can be named after the late Sena supremo.

Jaleel's demand comes after it was announced in the state budget presented on Monday that Rs 400 crore have been allocated for the proposed memorial of Thackeray.

''The state government has allocated Rs 400 crore for the memorial of Bal Thackeray. It can spend these funds in four equal amount to create medical facilities in four divisions of the state and these hospitals can be named after Bal Thackeray. This move will be welcomed by all,'' he said in a release.

A mother and child care hospital was pending in Aurangabad for the last seven years. But this project worth Rs 111 crore will commence now, he added.

The Lok Sabha MP also criticised the government's decision to shift the proposed sports university from Aurangabad to Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

