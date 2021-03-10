Left Menu

Bengal assembly polls: BJP fields actor Hiran Chatterjee from Kharagpur Sadar

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:48 IST
Bengal assembly polls: BJP fields actor Hiran Chatterjee from Kharagpur Sadar

The BJP on Wednesday named Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee, who recently joined the party, as its candidate from Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat, ending speculations whether party's state party chief and MP Dilip Ghosh would be fielded from there.

The party also fielded Supriti Chatterjee from Barjora seat, raising the number of women contestants to seven, for the 60 seats in the first two phases of the polls.

Hiran Chatterjee is the first Tollywood actor to be fielded by the BJP for the upcoming assembly polls, beginning on March 27.

The actor named as Hiranmoy Chatterjee in the official BJP list told PTI, ''I will follow the party's decision. If the BJP asks me to campaign from today, I am ready. Our common objective is to build a Sonar Bangla.'' He is among several Bengali actors like Rudranil Ghosh, Srabanti Chatterjee and Payel Sarkar who had joined the BJP in past one month.

The BJP had earlier announced names of candidates for the remaining 58 seats where polling would be held in the first two phases.

On Saturday, the saffron party had released its first list of 57 candidates for the first two phases and announced the name of another candidate on Monday.

Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh's name was doing the rounds for the Kharagpur Sadar seat, which he had won in 2016.

Ghosh had vacated the seat after being elected as an MP in 2019.

The BJP had lost the Kharagpur Sadar seat during assembly by-poll in December, 2019.

The party gave emphasis to new faces and candidates belonging to backward communities as most of the seats where polling will be held in the first phase are either reserved seats or have a high density of SC and ST population.

The eight-phase polling for 294 assembly seats is poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apni Party protests in Srinagar over fuel-price rise

The Apni Party staged a protest here on Wednesday against the rising fuel prices, curtailment of ration supplies and shortage of mutton in Kashmir.The demonstrators assembled outside the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affai...

Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online

The online ticket sales of Indian professional boxer Vijender Singhs upcoming bout against a yet-to-be-announced opponent in Goa started on Friday.The WBO Oriental and the Asia Pacific Super-middle-weight title holder will make his much-awa...

Olympics-Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Kom

Indian boxer Mary Kom has said the Tokyo Games will be her final appearance at the Olympics but she takes solace from the fact that her bronze medal in 2012 has inspired young girls in the country to take up the sport. Six-times world champ...

HFPA hires diversity advisors after controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association HFPA, the organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, has hired two experienced advisors to assist it with making changes within the organization that has been criticized for lack of diversity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021