IGI celebrates International Women's Day with #TheSilentDiamonds

While the world is celebrating stories of women who have successfully carved a niche for themselves globally, Women's Day at the International Gemological Institute- IGI, was all about recognizing the efforts of the silent diamonds in society. The campaign #TheSilentDiamonds appreciated the victories of the women who are often seen but not discussed, the ones for whom, women's day is just another day to survive and sustain. The initiative was to appreciate the women who work against all odds to live a life of dignity, no matter what. From taking up menial jobs to running little roadside enterprises, these women are indeed the epitome of determination and courage. Team IGI spotted many such inspiring women across the streets of the maximum city and took a moment off to appreciate them for the great work they have been doing. With a beautiful hamper on board, the team met many gratifying eyes that welled with pride. For their contributions to their homes and the society at large, IGI thanks every #silentdiamond for giving their best for the world and salutes their spirit. Watch a glimpse of the campaign here https://youtu.be/Pa2KlsTS55U About IGI: Established in the year 1975, headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, IGI is the largest independent gemological laboratory and appraisal institute with offices across the globe. Around the world, IGI reports bring confidence when buying or selling diamonds, gemstones and jewelry. The IGI School of Gemology is one among the world's premium educational institutions with courses ranging from diamond and colored stone grading to jewelry designing. With state-of-the-art research facilities, the most sophisticated screening and grading equipment along with a stellar team of experts, IGI is a mark of excellence and is the most trusted name in diamonds, gemstones and diamond jewelry certification. To know more about IGI, visit www.igi.org or follow IGI on Instagram/igiworldwide, Facebook and Twitter.com/igiworldwide. #TheSilentDiamonds

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)