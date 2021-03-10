Left Menu

389 people died while manually cleaning sewers from 2015 to 2019: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:31 IST
389 people died while manually cleaning sewers from 2015 to 2019: Govt

As many as 389 people died in the country while manually cleaning sewers from 2015 to 2019, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said FIRs have been registered against 266 people for engaging people for hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks that resulted in fatalities.

From 2015 to 2019, he said, 389 people died while manually cleaning sewers.

Responding to another question, Athawale said 210 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the last three years, and states and UTs paid compensation to the families of the deceased in 165 cases.

Responding to a third question, he said 66,692 manual scavengers have been identified across 17 states in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Laser maker Coherent backs Lumentum's $6.6 bln revised bid over II-VI

Laser maker Coherent Inc agreed to a revised buyout offer of 6.6 billion from optical fiber firm Lumentum Holdings Inc on Wednesday, days after calling a rival bid from II-VI Inc superior. Coherent agreed to a 5.7 billion deal with Lumentum...

Gina Carano's firing: Bob Chapek says he doesn't see Disney as 'left-leaning or right-leaning'

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says he does not see the company characterising itself as left-leaning or right-leaning after a shareholder raked up actor Gina Caranos firing from The Mandalorian during a meeting.Last month, Carano was fired from the...

Livingstone feels T20I series against India 'massively important' ahead of T20 WC

Englands Liam Livingstone believes that the upcoming T20I series against India is massively important, given the ICC Mens T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India later in the year. The International Cricket Council ICC in August la...

National logistics policy to be rolled out soon: Official

The government will soon release the national logistics policy that aims to promote seamless movement of goods across the country, a senior official said on Wednesday.Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Special Secretary Logistics, said the policy is in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021