Left Menu

HFPA hires diversity advisors after controversy

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:49 IST
HFPA hires diversity advisors after controversy
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, has hired two experienced advisors to assist it with making changes within the organization that has been criticized for lack of diversity in its ranks.

Many people have expressed outrage in recent days after a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the HFPA has no representation from the Black community among its 87 members.

In a statement, posted on its official website on Tuesday, the HFPA said that it has hired Dr Shaun Harper to serve as its Strategic Diversity Advisor for the next five years.

The organization has also retained Ropes & Gray as outside counsel ''to conduct a comprehensive review of HFPA policies, assess our membership process, operations, governance, and review our alignment with industry best practices in various areas.'' ''We understand the importance of building a more inclusive organization and becoming more transparent in our operations, and these hires are an important first step,'' the statement read.

On March 6, the HFPA had said on social media that it has the intention to reform, starting with the hiring of a diversity expert and an independent counsel among ''initial steps we will take over the next 60 days''.

During last month's Golden Globes telecast, three leaders of the HFPA -- Helen Hoehne, vice president; Meher Tatna, board chair and past president; and Ali Sar, current president -- had taken to the stage and addressed the controversy.

The three members had stressed that ''Black representation is vital'' and that they're working to make diverse membership ''the norm''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Laser maker Coherent backs Lumentum's $6.6 bln revised bid over II-VI

Laser maker Coherent Inc agreed to a revised buyout offer of 6.6 billion from optical fiber firm Lumentum Holdings Inc on Wednesday, days after calling a rival bid from II-VI Inc superior. Coherent agreed to a 5.7 billion deal with Lumentum...

Gina Carano's firing: Bob Chapek says he doesn't see Disney as 'left-leaning or right-leaning'

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says he does not see the company characterising itself as left-leaning or right-leaning after a shareholder raked up actor Gina Caranos firing from The Mandalorian during a meeting.Last month, Carano was fired from the...

Livingstone feels T20I series against India 'massively important' ahead of T20 WC

Englands Liam Livingstone believes that the upcoming T20I series against India is massively important, given the ICC Mens T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India later in the year. The International Cricket Council ICC in August la...

National logistics policy to be rolled out soon: Official

The government will soon release the national logistics policy that aims to promote seamless movement of goods across the country, a senior official said on Wednesday.Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Special Secretary Logistics, said the policy is in i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021