W Cape online admission application opens till 26 March 2021

Time is running out for parents and caregivers who wish to enrol their children for the 2022 school year in the Western Cape.

Only 16 days are left before the closing of the online application for admission into public schools.

Advertisement

Western Cape Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that as of 26 March 2021 midnight, the 2022 admissions application system will close.

The applications in the Western Cape opened on 26 February 2021 for learners who will attend public schools in the province.

Hammond said that a total of 180 080 applications have been processed by 54 236 registered parents and caregivers.

"So far, we have exceeded the number of applications received from the same time last year – with 83 704 more applications processed by day 12 of the online admissions process in comparison to 2020. We want to thank all parents who have applied already for doing so, and encourage other parents to now follow suit," Hammond said in a statement on Wednesday.

Applications can be made either online or through a paper-based application process should a parent not have access to technology.

The department's admissions website can be accessed on https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za/admissions/login.

"Parents must apply to at least three schools, including the ones closest to your home, and order their preference on the system," Hammond said.

The following supporting documents are required when applying:

The last official school report card

ID, birth certificate, the passport of the learner; or a study permit (foreign learners); or proof of application (study permit) or a police affidavit;

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools Only]; and

Proof of residence (Rates account, Lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence).

Parents have seven days to drop off hard copies of the documents to the schools to complete the process and any other forms that a specific school may require.

"Schools are able to capture applications of undocumented learners. Parents are advised to submit such applications directly to schools for capturing. The Western Cape Education Department has created two video tutorials to assist parents to navigate both the registration and application process online," Hammond said.

The video on how to register on the website can be accessed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nm8svoRmSE while the tutorial on how to apply online can be accessed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GS2yR57RuY.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)