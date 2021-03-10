Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:13 IST
AIADMK's list of 171 nominees out, constituencies for allies
AIADMK logo Image Credit: ANI

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday released its second list of 171 nominees for the April 6 assembly polls and identified the segments to be contested by its allies, the PMK and BJP.

Together with its first list of six candidates, the AIADMK would be in fray in 177 constituencies and its partners in 43 while 14 more seats are yet to be allocated.

Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats and the state would have a single phase poll on April 6.

Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, several ministers, including S P Velumani, P Thangamani, K A Sengottaiyan, and former ministers such as B V Ramana and TKM Chinnayya find a place in the list of candidates.

The PMK is set to contest from Gingee, Mailam, Vandavasi (Reserved), Arcot, Gummidipoondi, Kancheepuram in north Tamil Nadu besides 17 other constituencies.

The BJP would try its luck from 20 segments including Nagercoil, Kolachel and Vilavancode in Kanyakumari district besides the spiritual hub of Tiruvannamalai and Coimbatore South.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

