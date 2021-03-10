Indian Navy's third Scorpene class submarine commissioned

Indian Navy's third Scorpene class submarine commissionedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:35 IST
Indian Navy's third stealth Scorpene class Submarine INS Karanj was commissioned here on Wednesday.
Former Navy chief Admiral V S Shekhawat, who was part of the commissioning crew of the old Karanj and later the Commanding officer during the 1971 IndoPak war, was the chief guest for the ceremony at the Naval Dockyard.
Six Scorpene class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France, a Navy spokesperson said in a release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Navy's
- V S Shekhawat
- Commanding
- Naval Group
- Mazagon Dock
- Mumbai
- Limited
- France
- India
- Navy
- Karanj
ALSO READ
Mumbai police get gangster Ravi Pujari's custody till Mar 9
Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.
China stocks end lower, losses limited by gains in financials
John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Mumbai Saga' to release in March
Mumbai Mayor distributes masks to spread awareness as COVID-19 cases surge