Left Menu

Gadkari inaugurates technology centres to boost MSME sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:09 IST
Gadkari inaugurates technology centres to boost MSME sector
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated two technology centres at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

He also inaugurated three extension centres of big technological centres and seven mobile Udyam Express.

He said the technological centres should have coordination, cooperation and communication with the local industries, and also emphasised on the need to have a performance audit of all the technological and extension centres.

Talking about the Indian automobile sector, Gadkari said ''the target is to make Indian automobile industry worth Rs 10 lakh crore rupees in next five years from present Rs 4,50,000 lakh crore rupees''.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi said that around 2,50,000 students are getting training at these centres and the tool room works from normal designing to the area of robotics.

Talking about the mobile Udyam Express, Sarangi said these mobile vans will go to the villages and make people aware about all aspects of entrepreneurship along with imparting training to them.

It is estimated that after the establishment of the new centres, an additional capacity for skilling four lakh trainees and assisting one lakh MSMEs will be created to provide technology, incubation, skilling and advisory support to the industry in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serving UK police officer arrested for murder over missing woman

A British police officer, whose job was to guard diplomatic buildings, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder over the disappearance of a woman last seen a week ago, a development described as disturbing by senior officers.Sara...

Axis Bank launches contactless wearable payment devices

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday launched the countrys first contactless wearable payment devices to allow customers make on-the-go transactions more conveniently.Announcing the Wear N Pay wearable devices brand, Axis Bank said ...

PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandas Bhagavad Gita and also speak on the occasion via video conferencing.The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the event has been organised to commemo...

Delhi's unauthorised colonies get protection from punitive action as Parliament passes bill

Over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi on Wednesday got protection from punitive action for another three years as Parliament passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill, 2021.People livin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021