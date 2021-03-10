Woman sexually assaulted by man posing as private bank employee

A woman from Maharashtra was allegedly sexually assaulted at home by a man who posed as a private bank employee, police said on Wednesday.

The woman in her complaint said on March 8, when she was alone at her house here someone rang the doorbell.

When she opened the door, she saw two persons wearing facemasks with files in their hand, they said.

The duo told her that they came from a bank regarding a new policy but she expressed disinterest. As she was closing the door, they pushed her aside and she fell down and one person entered while the other stood outside and closed the door, the woman told police.

The man then sexually assaulted her and later fled, the woman said in the complaint, police said, adding a case has been registered.

