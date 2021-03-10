Left Menu

Assam woman injured during robbery attempt gets life-saving treatment in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:33 IST
Assam woman injured during robbery attempt gets life-saving treatment in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A 53-year-old woman from Assam, who suffered fatal injuries following assault during a robbery attempt, was successfully treated at a hospital here.

The woman was severely hit on her head by some miscreants who tried to snatch her jewellery. She was rushed to a hospital in Guwahati.

The woman suffered a brain hemorrhage and subsequent multiple organ failure in the incident. From Guwahati, she was referred to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi where she was treated for over two months, the hospital said in the statement.

Initially, on admission at the Guwahati hospital, she was unconscious and her ear was bleeding. After showing no signs of improvement, officials contacted Sushil Kumar Jain, senior consultant, General Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals who suggested immediate transfer of the patient to Delhi via air ambulance, the statement stated.

The woman was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals on December 15 last year where further investigations were done which revealed that the patient had suffered from multiple organ failure.

"On admission, her condition was alarming as her platelet levels were extremely low, urine output was zero and she had blue spots all over the body indicating disseminated intravenous clotting,'' Jain said in the statement.

''Her blood count (WBC) had dropped to 50,000 and any further decline could either be life threatening or put her in deep irreversible coma. We immediately put the patient on life support system along with continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT- continuous dialysis) as she had suffered from kidney failure.

''Her condition was so fragile that any intervention could have caused additional problems, hence, experts from multiple disciplines closely supervised her condition for over a month,'' he elaborated.

"After staying critical for over a month, her kidney function started getting normal and she regained consciousness. While she was discharged on February 15, she would have to undergo dialysis for another few months to completely revive her kidney function," Gaurav Sagar, senior consultant, Nephrology, said.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serving UK police officer arrested for murder over missing woman

A British police officer, whose job was to guard diplomatic buildings, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder over the disappearance of a woman last seen a week ago, a development described as disturbing by senior officers.Sara...

Axis Bank launches contactless wearable payment devices

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday launched the countrys first contactless wearable payment devices to allow customers make on-the-go transactions more conveniently.Announcing the Wear N Pay wearable devices brand, Axis Bank said ...

PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandas Bhagavad Gita and also speak on the occasion via video conferencing.The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the event has been organised to commemo...

Delhi's unauthorised colonies get protection from punitive action as Parliament passes bill

Over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi on Wednesday got protection from punitive action for another three years as Parliament passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill, 2021.People livin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021